Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Highway 29 near Glenwood to reopen by 10 a.m. Today

Highway 29 near Glenwood to reopen by 10 a.m.
Highway 29 near Glenwood to reopen by 10 a.m.(KVLY)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Detroit Lake, Minn. (Valley News Live) -The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced that Highway 29 near Glenwood will reopen today by 10 a.m. The Highway has been closed for construction of the new overpass since April.

Motorists are urged to watch for workers along the roadside, and expect occasional lane closures over the next couple of weeks as crews conduct cleanup work, weather permitting.

This year’s work marked the completion of a two-year project to construct an overpass bridge on Highway 29 to eliminate an “at grade” crossing with the Canadian Pacific railway system and address safety and congestion issues. With the new overpass now open, 160th street and the roundabouts on either side will serve as the connection route between Highway 29 and Highway 55.

For more information about this project you can visit the project website.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General woes- October 25
Ada community fed up with safety hazards at local Dollar General
Scene
UPDATE: Man found dead, woman shot in Grand Forks investigated as attempted murder-suicide
More than 500,000 Mighty Bliss electric heating pads have been recalled due to an injury risk....
Recall: Heating pads sold via Amazon, Walmart pose injury risk
52nd Avenue South Reconstruction
Update on Fargo’s 52nd Avenue South reconstruction project
Minnesota State Lottery winner in Fergus Falls, MN on October 24, 2022.
$85,685 winning lottery ticket sold in Fergus Falls

Latest News

Attempted murder-suicide in the 300 block of Wren Dr. in Grand Forks, ND.
Police identify mother and son involved in attempted murder-suicide
Police lights generic.
One woman airlifted to Fargo Sanford
Valley Today Weather – October 26
Valley Today Weather – October 27
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - October 27
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - October 27