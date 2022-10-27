Highway 29 near Glenwood to reopen by 10 a.m. Today

Detroit Lake, Minn. (Valley News Live) -The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced that Highway 29 near Glenwood will reopen today by 10 a.m. The Highway has been closed for construction of the new overpass since April.

Motorists are urged to watch for workers along the roadside, and expect occasional lane closures over the next couple of weeks as crews conduct cleanup work, weather permitting.

This year’s work marked the completion of a two-year project to construct an overpass bridge on Highway 29 to eliminate an “at grade” crossing with the Canadian Pacific railway system and address safety and congestion issues. With the new overpass now open, 160th street and the roundabouts on either side will serve as the connection route between Highway 29 and Highway 55.

For more information about this project you can visit the project website.

