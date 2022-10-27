Contests
Gov. Walz secures endorsement from former MN Gov. Jesse Ventura

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz shared a video Thursday morning on his Twitter page of Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura sharing his endorsement for Walz in the upcoming general election.

The post can be seen below:

Governor Ventura served as the 38th governor of Minnesota from 1999 to 2003.

Since leaving office, Governor Ventura has rarely endorsed political candidates but he believes this election is too important, according to the video.

This comes one day after Former President Donald Trump posted his endorsement of Dr. Scott Jensen for Minnesota Governor.

