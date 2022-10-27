Gilby man extricated from vehicle after crashing into tree

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 59-year-old Gilby man has serious injuries after driving into a ditch and hitting a tree. Highway Patrol says he was driving a 1996 GMC Sierra heading northbound on 26th St. NE, just north of the 35th Ave. NE intersection. After striking the tree, the man became pinned and needed to be extricated. He was transported by ambulance to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

The crash is still under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Agencies involved were North Dakota Highway Patrol, Grand Forks Sheriff’s Office, Gilby Fire & Rescue, Ferry Township Fire & Rescue, and Altru Ambulance Service

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.