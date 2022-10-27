Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Gilby man extricated from vehicle after crashing into tree

(MGN)
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 59-year-old Gilby man has serious injuries after driving into a ditch and hitting a tree. Highway Patrol says he was driving a 1996 GMC Sierra heading northbound on 26th St. NE, just north of the 35th Ave. NE intersection. After striking the tree, the man became pinned and needed to be extricated. He was transported by ambulance to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

The crash is still under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Agencies involved were North Dakota Highway Patrol, Grand Forks Sheriff’s Office, Gilby Fire & Rescue, Ferry Township Fire & Rescue, and Altru Ambulance Service

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General woes- October 25
Ada community fed up with safety hazards at local Dollar General
Scene
UPDATE: Man found dead, woman shot in Grand Forks investigated as attempted murder-suicide
Attempted murder-suicide in the 300 block of Wren Dr. in Grand Forks, ND.
Police identify mother and son involved in attempted murder-suicide
DOLLAR GENERAL
Several more safety complaints roll in against Dollar General stores in the Red River Valley and beyond
Video captures woman stealing Halloween decoration from a Fargo yard

Latest News

Spitfire reopens
Spitfire reopens months after fire
Potentially toxic North Dakota horse feed withdrawn from distribution
5:00 PM News October 27 - Part 2
5:00 PM News October 27 - Part 2
5:00 PM News October 27 - Part 1
5:00 PM News October 27 - Part 1