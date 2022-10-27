Contests
Fargo public golf courses closing for the season

Fargo Park District
Fargo Park District(City of Fargo)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Park District says the sun is setting on another Fargo golf season, and the public courses will be closing.

Rosecreek and Edgewood Public Golf courses will close on Sunday, October 30th.

The final tee time at Rosecreek wil be at 4:40 pm, and the final tee time at Edgewood is 4:20 pm.

Pro Shops are closing by 5:30 pm at both courses.

Osgood, Prairiewood, and El Zagal have been shut down since October 16th.

The district says all dates and times are subject to change due to weather.

For questions, call the golf courses: Edgewood at 701-232-2824, Rose Creek at 701-235-5100, Osgood at 701-356-3070, Prairiewood at 701-232-1445, and El Zagal at 701-232-8156.

