Discarded smoking material leads to apartment fire in Grand Forks

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - No one was hurt after an apartment fire Thursday afternoon in Grand Forks.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. at Sunview Apartments, located at 2700 S. 25th St. Grand Forks Police say they got a report of smoke coming from the basement of the apartment building. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found the fire coming from under the ground-level apartment. The fire was quickly extinguished, and damage to the structure was minimal.

The fire was determined to be unintentionally caused by improperly discarded smoking materials. The Grand Forks Fire Department responded with five engines, one truck, and one command vehicle with seventeen personnel. There were no injuries to the public or fire service personnel, and no building residents were displaced.

