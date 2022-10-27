‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign starts November 1

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Unbelted motor vehicle fatalities in North Dakota are increasing in 2022 compared to last year.

To save lives, law enforcement across the state will have extra patrols from November 1 to December 15 for the Click It or Ticket campaign.

As of October 21, The North Dakota Highway Patrol says crash fatalities have reached 89.

In almost 64% of those, seat belts weren’t worn.

Seat belts are the single most effective safety device to prevent death and injury in a motor vehicle crash.

People not wearing seat belts in crashes in North Dakota account for the largest percent of fatalities, while those who do wear one most commonly receive non-serious or no injuries.

The campaign is part of the Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

