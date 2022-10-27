Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign starts November 1

North Dakota's 'Click it or Ticket' Campaign aims to decrease road fatalities
North Dakota's 'Click it or Ticket' Campaign aims to decrease road fatalities(Source: MGN)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Unbelted motor vehicle fatalities in North Dakota are increasing in 2022 compared to last year.

To save lives, law enforcement across the state will have extra patrols from November 1 to December 15 for the Click It or Ticket campaign.

As of October 21, The North Dakota Highway Patrol says crash fatalities have reached 89.

In almost 64% of those, seat belts weren’t worn.

Seat belts are the single most effective safety device to prevent death and injury in a motor vehicle crash.

People not wearing seat belts in crashes in North Dakota account for the largest percent of fatalities, while those who do wear one most commonly receive non-serious or no injuries.

The campaign is part of the Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General woes- October 25
Ada community fed up with safety hazards at local Dollar General
Scene
UPDATE: Man found dead, woman shot in Grand Forks investigated as attempted murder-suicide
Attempted murder-suicide in the 300 block of Wren Dr. in Grand Forks, ND.
Police identify mother and son involved in attempted murder-suicide
Video captures woman stealing Halloween decoration from a Fargo yard
DOLLAR GENERAL
Several more safety complaints roll in against Dollar General stores in the Red River Valley and beyond

Latest News

Fargo Park District
Fargo public golf courses closing for the season
‘Super weed’ found in three more North Dakota counties
Highway 29 near Glenwood to reopen by 10 a.m.
Highway 29 near Glenwood to reopen by 10 a.m. Today
Attempted murder-suicide in the 300 block of Wren Dr. in Grand Forks, ND.
Police identify mother and son involved in attempted murder-suicide