Active Tuberculosis case in Nelson County

By Ashley Brovold
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NELSON COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An active case of Tuberculosis Disease (TB) was reported in Nelson County and is currently being investigated by The North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Nelson-Griggs District Health Unit.

Any individual who may have been exposed has been identified through a contact investigation, and have been notified of the possible exposure as well as instructed on how or when to get tested for a TB infection. HHS is also working with local public health to provide free testing to anyone who may have been exposed to the infectious disease. The individual that contracted the active TB disease has been asked to isolate at home until their health care provider has determined they are no longer infectious.

TB is a serious but treatable disease that is only infectious in its active state. It is a bacterial disease caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis. TB usually affects the lungs, but it can also affect other parts of the body such as the brain, lymph nodes, kidneys, bones, joints, larynx, intestines or eyes. Symptoms of TB disease may include cough that lasts for three weeks or longer, pain in the chest, coughing up blood or sputum, weakness/fatigue, unintentional weight loss, chills, fever and night sweats.

TB disease is not spread easily but can be transmitted through droplets if an infectious person coughs or sneezes in close contact with an infected person. An individual cannot get TB from contact with clothes, drinking glass, eating utensils, a handshake, toilet or other surfaces. Infection occurs if an individual has prolonged exposure to someone who has an infectious TB disease.

Information about TB can be found by visiting hhs.nd.gov/tuberculosis or www.cdc.gov/TB.

