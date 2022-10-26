UPDATE: Man found dead, woman shot in Grand Forks investigated as attempted murder-suicide

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -UPDATE: Police have confirmed the incident is being investigated as an attempted murder-suicide.

UPDATE: Our reporter on the scene says police are waiting for the coroner to get the man’s body from the driveway.

Police are not looking for a third-party or suspected shooter.

They confirmed this is being investigated as an attempted murder suicide.

Police also say the man and woman knew each other, but don’t know if they both lived in this house.

ORIGINAL STORY: One man is dead and a woman is at the hospital after reports of shots fired in Grand Forks.

Authorities say they were called to the 300 block of Wren Dr. around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 for reports of shots fired. That is on the south side of Grand Forks, east of South Washington Street and just north of 62nd Avenue SE.

When police arrived, they say they found a man dead in the driveway. In a nearby house, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound and rushed her to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Police say there is no danger to the public because of this incident, but no other information is being released.

