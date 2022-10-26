Contests
Update on Fargo’s 52nd Avenue South reconstruction project

52nd Avenue South Reconstruction
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo held a short informational meeting Tuesday evening to discuss plans for a roadway project on 52nd Avenue South -- from 63rd Street, near the Rocking Horse development, to Sheyenne Street. The plan includes new concrete paving, a new bridge over the Sheyenne River, roundabout revisions at 52nd and Sheyenne, along with new street lights and more.

The project goes out to bid next month and is projected to begin early next year. It’s scheduled to wrap up in October 2024. It’s expected to cost almost $20 million shared between federal highway funds, the city of Fargo and West Fargo and Cass County.

You can watch the full presentation here.

