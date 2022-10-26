Third suspect in high-speed chase arrested after days on the run

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was arrested for his involvement in a police chase on the morning of October 20th that ended near the intersection of 32nd St. and 3rd Ave. S.

32-year-old Scott Roberts is facing charges of firearm possession, reckless endangerment, fleeing, and drug-related charges.

At the time, two women, Tannis Shaw and Rose Brown, were also in the car and arrested on drug charges.

Fargo PD also recovered two firearms from the vehicle at the time.

