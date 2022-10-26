Stay safe behind the wheel with deer on the road

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Midwesterners aren’t amateurs when it comes to driving with deer on or near the road. However, North Dakota Game and Fish biologist, Doug Leier wants to remind drivers some safety precautions you can take while behind the wheel this season.

“Safety officials will tell you there’s no such thing as an accident when it comes to deer, vehicle collisions because if people are watching and they see a deer, we’ve got some tips, because often times you see one deer there’s going to be other deer that follow,” said Leier.

He said deer tend to come out the same time we travel, along with other factors that get deer going like farming equipment in fields and hunters making their sweeps.

“When people are heading to football games or to volleyball games, when they’re leaving work, when they’re driving to work, the peak flow of traffic is also coming at the sunrise and sunset that’s when deer are most active, that’s when deer are most likely to be moving because when the sunrises in the morning and right on the edge of the day when the sun sets at night,” said Leier.

First, you should always wear your seatbelt.

Second, don’t swerve or take the ditch to avoid hitting a deer. Try to brake as much as possible and stay on the road, don’t lose control of your vehicle or slam into something else to miss the deer. You risk less injury by just hitting the deer.

Lastly, slow down and honk your horn if you spot a deer ahead.

