Registration open for Fargo’s Wildlife Management Program

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo, in cooperation with the Fargo Park District and the Sandhills Archery Club, is opening registrations for the 2022-2023 Wildlife Management Program.

This program, permitted and regulated by the North Dakota Game & Fish Department, seeks to reduce the urban deer population in the city by utilizing a limited archery season and a small number of certified hunters. The program will operate on property owned by the Fargo Park District and The City of Fargo.

Anyone interested in participating in the 2022-2023 Wildlife Management Program must be licensed by the North Game & Fish Department; registered for The City of Fargo Wildlife Management Program; and successfully complete a proficiency test and written exam.

Registration for interested hunters opened at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26 at FargoND.gov/wildlifereg. Participation is limited to the first 44 people who submit an electronic application and successfully complete the proficiency test and written exam.

Upon registration, individuals will be contacted by the Sandhills Archery Club (SAC) to complete the proficiency test and written exam. Testing sessions will be on Tuesday, November 1 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. and Thursday, November 3 from 6:00-7:30 p.m.

Both sessions will be hosted at the Sandhills Archery Club Indoor Range, 3001 Charyl Ave. NW, West Fargo, ND 58078. Additional information will be provided at the testing sessions to those interested in program participation.

