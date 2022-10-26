North Dakota Secret Service agent details time working alongside Jackie Kennedy

NBC NEWS - Clint Hill is best known for being the Secret Service agent assigned to First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy’s detail -- most notably, shielding Mrs. Kennedy and her husband’s body in the moments after President John F. Kennedy was shot.

60 years after the Cuban Missile Crisis, he has revealed that the former First Lady was prepared to die with her children should the U.S. come under nuclear attack.

His fourth book was released on Tuesday, October 25; This one a journey through those four years spent by Mrs. Kennedy’s side told in photos and stories. Jacob Soboroff had a chance to sit down with Clint to talk about what is perhaps his most personal book yet.

The book is called “My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy.” 90-Year-old North Dakota native Clint Hill is facing health challenges of his own, but his memories of his time with Mrs. Kennedy are as clear as day. The book takes a nostalgic look back at the time spent on Jacqueline Kennedy’s Secret Service detail. It’s a personal and revealing look at Mrs. Kennedy, at times, as we’ve never seen her before, along with the stories behind some of the images you know so well.

From 1960 to 1964, wherever Jacqueline Kennedy went, Clint Hill was never far behind.

“We had a wonderful relationship. She trusted me, I trusted her. She would look out for me if necessary. And she knew I would look out for her,” Hill said.

As a young Secret Service agent, Hill was assigned to the first lady’s detail -- an assignment that didn’t exactly thrill him.

Jacob Soboroff: “You get the assignment to protect Mrs. Kennedy, you think to yourself what?”

Clint Hill: “My whole career is gone.”

Jacob Soboroff: “It turns out you were in the middle of one of the most consequential moments of American history.”

Clint Hill: “Very true. I didn’t think it would be interesting at all. And I was completely wrong.”

Hill was by Jackie’s side on November 22, 1963 when President John F. Kennedy was shot. One of America’s, and his, darkest days, the images and the memories of that day still haunt him.

“It’s a lot of sadness, guilt because I-- we let him down, his family down, Mrs. Kennedy down by not protecting him. I’ve never gotten over that and I never will,” Hill said.

Hill is revealing for the first time he attempted suicide shortly after Kennedy’s assassination. Walking into the waters off of Palm Beach, Florida one night writing: “I wanted the water to swallow me up.” A police officer intervened, saving his life.

“When you’re given a responsibility to do something, you do it to the bitter end no matter what it takes. And I didn’t do that,” Hill explains.

That harsh memory and gentler ones fill the pages of his latest book “My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy.” A collection including some never before seen pieces of American history.

If not for his wife and co-author Lisa McCubbin Hill, these treasures might have remained hidden in an old trunk in Hill’s garage, or worse.

“He would find these pictures of Jacqueline Kennedy in Italy and say, “Well, I don’t know, do we keep these or throw them?” And I’m like, “Oh my God.” Everything that he had was part of history,” McCubbin Hill recalls.

Hill is sharing the incredible stories behind some of his favorite photos taken by himself and others. A grinning and elegant Jackie Kennedy with her husband at a White House state dinner with France’s Minister of Culture, Andre Malraux.

“That night she convinced him when he went back to Paris is to convince de Gaulle to allow the Mona Lisa to come to the United States,” Hill remembers.

The Mona Lisa, for a time, was in the National Portrait Gallery in the United States. It was Jackie Kennedy who convinced the French government to allow it to come to the U.S. and Clint Hill was there.

Photos from a diplomatic mission to India show Mrs. Kennedy surrounded by locals clamoring to meet her. Hill says shots of Mrs. Kennedy and her sister Lee on top of a camel on a visit to Pakistan most captured her essence.

“There was nothing that she wouldn’t try or do. She loved life and just wanted to live it to the fullest amount that was possible. And that was the kinda thing she loved,” Hill said.

Among his most treasured pictures are the candid, intimate images of Mrs. Kennedy; Private moments of the woman he knew so well.

“Very few people ever saw her like that,” Hill said.

Opening that trunk brought back a flood of memories for Hill, many that he had buried for decades but ultimately he says it’s been a healing journey.

“There were a lotta good days when I was assigned to Mrs. Kennedy. There were some of the worst days one could imagine,” Hill recalls. “But there were so many good days. And that’s what I remembered was the good days.”

To see these incredible photos for yourself, pick up a copy of “My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy.” The book was released on Tuesday, October 25.

