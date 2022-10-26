Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Multi-million-dollar theft ring targets Midwest meat packaging industry

Florida-based sophisticated organized criminal enterprise targeted beef and pork packaging plants
Police Lights
Police Lights(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities discovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring after several semi-trailers with loads of frozen beef were reported stolen across the midwest.

The investigation began with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in June 2021, with the initial estimated loss at $1 million. Homeland Security joined the investigation, discovering approximately 45 thefts across Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin, totaling $9 million in losses.

The investigation, led by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and HSI Omaha’s Major Crimes Task Force, determined that a Miami-based, highly sophisticated criminal enterprise targeted beef and pork packaging plants in six midwest states.

On Oct. 20, multiple law enforcement organizations worked together to arrest three principal targets in the organized criminal enterprise, recovering three tractor-trailers with stolen merchandise valued at $550,000. The three people arrested were Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, Ledier Machin Andino, and Delvis L. Fuentes, all from Miami. The three were arrested under 18 U.S. Code 2314 Transportation of Stolen Goods and 18 U.S. Code 1956 Money Laundering.

HSI Omaha, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Task Force, the Florida Highway Patrol, and HSI Miami - El Dorado Task Force South assisted with the investigation, which is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General woes- October 25
Ada community fed up with safety hazards at local Dollar General
Scene
UPDATE: Man found dead, woman shot in Grand Forks investigated as attempted murder-suicide
Michael Carnahan, 36
Police: Man steals vehicle, runs over victim’s foot
vnl
Man arrested for allegedly firing shots inside Fargo gas station
Police lights generic.
High-risk search results in five detained

Latest News

Control of Congress
Voters to decide control of Congress
6:00pm News October 26 - Part 2
6:00pm News October 26 - Part 2
6:00pm Sports - October 26
6:00pm Sports - October 26
6:00pm Weather - October 26
6:00pm Weather - October 26
6:00pm News October 26 - Part 1
6:00pm News October 26 - Part 1