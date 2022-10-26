Contests
Moorhead candidates talk housing, childcare ahead of election

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead residents got a chance to hear from their local candidates Tuesday evening at the Hjemkomst Center. The candidates for Moorhead mayor and City Council discussed their views on topics such as the workforce and childcare challenges, economic developments, affordable housing, transportation and education. Another hot topic was the city’s growth, with a focus on Moorhead ‘standing on its own’.

Current mayor Shelly Carlson focused on improvements she’s made for the city, emphasizing opportunities downtown.

“The downtown plan for the Moorhead Center Mall area does have a lot of challenges, but I think there are a lot more opportunities that come with this development area,” Carlson says.

Her challenger, Kevin Nese Shores says he has a different approach to tackling city issues, adding:

“We keep talking about incentives about childcare and creating childcare, but what about an incentive to help assist the financial needs of families to where a parent can remain at home, to raise their children.”

Election day is November 8th.

Ryan Nelson is facing Siham Amedy in Ward 1, Eileen Johnson is facing Heather Nesemeier in Ward 2, Deborah White is facing Dr. Rick Melbye in Ward 3, and Chuck Hendrickson is running unopposed in Ward 4.

