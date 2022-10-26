Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Man gets death sentence for killing Texas agency’s 1st Sikh deputy

FILE - Robert Solis, 50, (center) received a death sentence for the killing of Harris County...
FILE - Robert Solis, 50, (center) received a death sentence for the killing of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a September 2019 traffic stop.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A man has received a death sentence for the fatal 2019 shooting of a law enforcement officer who was the first Sikh deputy in his Texas agency.

A Harris County jury deliberated about 35 minutes Wednesday before returning the death sentence for 50-year-old Robert Solis.

The jury convicted him of capital murder last week in Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal’s killing.

According to trial evidence, Solis shot the 42-year-old deputy multiple times during a traffic stop in a residential neighborhood 18 miles northwest of Houston.

Dhaliwal was returning to his patrol car when Solis shot him from behind.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General woes- October 25
Ada community fed up with safety hazards at local Dollar General
Scene
UPDATE: Man found dead, woman shot in Grand Forks investigated as attempted murder-suicide
Michael Carnahan, 36
Police: Man steals vehicle, runs over victim’s foot
vnl
Man arrested for allegedly firing shots inside Fargo gas station
Police lights generic.
High-risk search results in five detained

Latest News

North Dakota Measure 1
North Dakota Ballot Measure 1: Term Limits
Rory Rupp
UPDATE: Missing man found in Cass County
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Elon Musk posts video of himself strolling into Twitter HQ
Scott Roberts MUG
Third suspect in high-speed chase arrested after days on the run