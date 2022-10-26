Man found dead, woman shot in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead and a woman is at the hospital after reports of shots fired in Grand Forks.

Authorities say they were called to the 300 block of Wren Dr. around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 for reports of shots fired.

When police arrived, they say they found a man dead in the driveway. In a nearby house, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound and rushed her to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Police say there is no danger to the public because of this incident.

No other information is being released.

