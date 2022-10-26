Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Common antibiotic for children faces shortage

Amoxicillin is prescribed for many illnesses, including ear and throat infections, and it comes...
Amoxicillin is prescribed for many illnesses, including ear and throat infections, and it comes in several forms.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A drug commonly used to treat bacterial infections in children is in short supply.

Three of the top four makers of the antibiotic, amoxicillin, are reporting supply constraints in the U.S.

Amoxicillin is prescribed for many illnesses, including ear and throat infections, and it comes in several forms.

Children generally take the liquid form of the drug, which is reportedly where most of the shortages are occurring.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it’s working with pharmaceutical companies to fix the problem.

Canada and Australia have also reported amoxicillin in short supply.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Carnahan, 36
Police: Man steals vehicle, runs over victim’s foot
vnl
Man arrested for allegedly firing shots inside Fargo gas station
Police lights generic.
High-risk search results in five detained
Dakota Magic
Sunday threats at the Dakota Magic Casino & C Store lead to a lockdown
Deputies and paramedics arrived in Walker, MN to perform life saving measures on a boy who fell...
10 year-old boy dies after falling from tree

Latest News

LIVE: Biden discusses giving families 'breathing room'
President Joe Biden is set to give remarks from the White House on actions 'to provide families...
Biden to deliver remarks on actions to give families ‘more breathing room’
The company logo shines off the hood of a 2021 K5 sedan on display in the Kia exhibit at the...
Park outside: Kia recalls SUVs again for risk of engine fire
Valley Today KVLY - Deer-car crash
Stay safe behind the wheel with deer on the road
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers...
Kremlin: Any talks about Brittney Griner swap must be confidential