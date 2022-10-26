Contests
Clorox recalls Pine-Sol products after possible bacterial contamination

Pine-Sol
Pine-Sol(NONE)
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Clorox is recalling several Pine-Sol brand scented multi-surface cleaners that could be contaminated with bacteria. This is especially harmful to those with weakened immune systems.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall includes Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaners in Lavender, Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh, and Orange Energy scents.

The company says that its original Pine-Sol pine scent product is not included in this recall. All of the products affected have a date code that starts with “A4″ followed by a five digit number less than 22249. Which means they were made before September 2022.

