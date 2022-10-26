Contests
UPDATE: Missing man found in Cass County

Rory Rupp
Rory Rupp
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Update: Rory Rupp has been found safe.

Original story: The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing person. Rory A. Rupp, 56, was last seen at 10:30 am Wednesday at the Good Sam Center in Arthur, ND. Rory was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, black coat, blue jeans and grey/orange tennis shoes. If anyone has information, contact Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-451-7660.

