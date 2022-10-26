Ada community fed up with safety hazards at local Dollar General

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Members of the Ada community are fed up.

They say their local dollar general store is poorly managed and safety has become a big concern.

When most people walk into a store they are expecting clean and safe conditions.

These Ada community members say that visiting their local dollar general, one of the only stores in town, is not a good experience.

“You can’t get down these aisles,” said Deb Gehrtz, a Dollar General customer.

They say on a regular basis, the aisles are filled with boxes and carts blocking the way.

“Our main concerns are fire hazards. You can’t get out of the store if there is a fire,” said Dena Bishop, a former customer of Dollar General.

Gehrtz added, ”I’m scared about being in there and bumping into a cart. Tripping. There are trip hazards everywhere.”

A sign plastered on the door states this particular Dollar General closes every day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gehrtz and Bishop were told that it was to give employees time to restock the store, but these ladies say that’s not the case.

“Nothing was done. Who did what from 11-4,″ said Gehrtz.

We reached out to Dollar General’s corporate office for comment on the store practices, but haven’t heard back.

These community members say the problem has only gotten too out of control.

“There has been a time where I have actually had to move something out of the way so an elderly person could get through,” said Bishop. “A parent has mentioned to me that their special needs child has tripped and fallen in the store.

Fed up with the store’s condition, they took matters into their own hands.

“I have filed many complaints against Dollar General online. I have filed with the Better Business Bureau,” Gehrtz said.

Bishop took it a step further stating, “two weeks ago, I took to social media and went full boycott.”

These ladies say the embarrassment has them no longer wanting the store in the community.

Now they are pleading for the company to fix the problem.

“Please figure out a way of keeping the stores neat and clean,” Gehrtz said. “We cannot be walking around tripping over items.”

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Dollar General is facing a fine of $1.6 million for safety violations following recent inspections at stores in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.

The company has been fined more than $9.5 million since 2017.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.