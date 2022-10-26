Contests
$85,685 winning lottery ticket sold in Fergus Falls

Minnesota State Lottery winner in Fergus Falls, MN on October 24, 2022.
Minnesota State Lottery winner in Fergus Falls, MN on October 24, 2022.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Someone is smiling after a big lotto win in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Lottery says a winning North 5 ticket was sold at Lakeway Express located at 1810 East Fir Avenue in Fergus Falls. The jackpot was $84,685.

State law requires that the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are considered private unless a winner chooses to opt in to publicity. The drawing was on October 24; players have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.

