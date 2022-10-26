$85,685 winning lottery ticket sold in Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Someone is smiling after a big lotto win in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Lottery says a winning North 5 ticket was sold at Lakeway Express located at 1810 East Fir Avenue in Fergus Falls. The jackpot was $84,685.

State law requires that the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are considered private unless a winner chooses to opt in to publicity. The drawing was on October 24; players have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.

