Xcel Energy says new customers may be victims of a scam

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Xcel Energy says in a press release it has become aware of a potential scam targeting new customers and others completing common transactions.

They say a phone number online is the culprit connecting customers to the scammers, instead of the power company.

Xcel says if you’re looking to start a new service with them, call them directing at 1-800-895-4999.

This will help avoid the potential for scammers to collect any of your information or money.

They say when someone calls the fake number, they are asked to pay money upfront to complete the transaction.

It may also ask for Social Security and credit card numbers.

The power company says it does not charge customers upfront to complete transactions.

Any fees associated with transactions like starting a service will appear on your next bill.

If you are asked to pay over the phone, hang up and contact them.

Xcel says, “Even when a caller sounds legitimate, here are some quick warning signs for customers:

Customers should be very suspicious if a caller requires a single form of payment, such as requiring the use of a prepaid debit card. Xcel Energy offers many options for payment and will never ask or require a customer with a past due account to purchase a prepaid debit card to avoid disconnection.

Xcel Energy customers will initially be contacted by U.S. mail about past due bills, not over the phone. You will also be sent a disconnection notice in writing before your power is actually turned off.

Customers should never wire money, provide bank card numbers, and social security numbers to an unverified source.”

Click here for more information on how you can avoid these scams.

