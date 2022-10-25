Woman found dead at GF mobile home park

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says an unidentified woman was pronounced dead at a mobile home park Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Circle Dr. E. for a medical assist around 10:30 p.m.

Lt. Andrew Stein with the Grand Forks Police Department says “there appear to be no signs of physical trauma.”

Stein also says A man not connected with the death was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.