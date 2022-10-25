Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Woman found dead at GF mobile home park

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says an unidentified woman was pronounced dead at a mobile home park Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Circle Dr. E. for a medical assist around 10:30 p.m.

Lt. Andrew Stein with the Grand Forks Police Department says “there appear to be no signs of physical trauma.”

Stein also says A man not connected with the death was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Code 4 Media revealed
Identity behind anonymous email revealed as reserve deputy with Cass County Sheriff
Otter Tail County emergency crews called for a report of a person shot
Former Sheriff Paul Laney
Former Cass County sheriff condemns campaign tactics of sheriff candidate, supporters
A photo of Steve and Stacy Stearns.
‘Thank you, for giving us the time we got with you’: Celebration of life held for Detroit Lakes couple
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist fights for life after crash near Wahpeton

Latest News

Apartment fire
Grand Forks garage fire
Gov. Doug Burgum Oct. 22 tweet
Burgum: ND immunization requirements will not include COVID vaccine
Jacoby Blake
Father reminds families to look for warning signs of mental crises after 13-year-old’s suicide
6:00pm News October 24 - Part 1
6:00pm News October 24 - Part 1