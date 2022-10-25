Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

“Virtually every Covid death in America is preventable:” Biden gets booster in hopes of you getting yours

President Biden gets a booster shot
President Biden gets a booster shot(DC Bureau)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - According to new numbers from the CDC, there’s a declining interest in getting a Covid booster shot.

About 93 percent of those 65 and older have been fully vaccinated - but only 72 percent got a booster.

President Joe Biden is making himself the face of the booster shot - getting his bivalent booster shot Tuesday in front of a group of reporters.

“the President has been very clear in his leadership on this. He thinks it’s really important for Americans to protect themselves. And he is modeling that behavior,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House Covid response coordinator. He says the time to get the booster is now.

“You want to protect your family,” said Jha, “You’re doing it because you want to have a safe and healthy and not disrupted Thanksgiving or Christmas or the other holidays.”

Not everyone is sold - according to the CDC less than 10% of the population ages 5 and older have gotten the bivalent booster shot - the one that targets the original covid-19 strain, as well as the two omicron subvariants.

“You know, vaccines are very much a personal choice. And I think there are very few places where there are still vaccine mandates,” said Jha.

Still - President Biden says it’s a risk not worth taking.

“Virtually every covid death in America is preventable. Virtually every one. Almost everyone who will die of covid this year will not be up-to-date on their shots.

This week Pfizer announced it will begin charging between $110 and $130 per dose of the Covid-19 vaccine once the government phases out it’s free distribution program.

That will likely begin early next year.

Pfizer says many will continue to be able to receive the vaccine for free through insurance.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota Magic
Sunday threats at the Dakota Magic Casino & C Store lead to a lockdown
vnl
Man arrested for allegedly firing shots inside Fargo gas station
Fargo man facing several charges after overnight phone theft, police say
Jacoby Blake
Father reminds families to look for warning signs of mental crises after 13-year-old’s suicide
Elias Thompson, Jr.
Mahnomen man charged with attempted murder after stabbing

Latest News

The U.S. State Department signals there may be progress in freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner...
US official: 'Active discussions' on freeing Griner, Whelan
Democrats have held both chambers of Congress and the presidency for two years but may not have...
Close races in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin could determine control of Senate
President Biden spoke about Brittney Griner after getting his COVID-19 booster Tuesday.
Biden speaks about Griner after getting COVID-19 booster
Democratic candidate for the Third Congressional District for Colorado Adam Frisch speaks...
Boebert fights to keep deep red district seat against Democratic challenger