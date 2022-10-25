Update: Four officers did not violate policy, according to Police Chief

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Four Fargo officers involved in a Mapleton fatal shooting have been cleared of any wrongdoing by Chief David Zibolski. They were not found to be in violation of FPD policies and have returned to active duty, says Zibolski.

The shooting took place at the home of a man where shots were reported fired and the man was believed to be having a mental health crisis. For hours, deputies say they pleaded with 35-year-old Andrew Martinez to surrender peacefully and to come out of his home unarmed.

Nearly five hours after officers first arrived on scene, officials say Martinez pointed an AR-15 rifle at officers and neighbors. Officers then fired what authorities say were more than twenty rounds at Martinez. Attorney General Drew Wrigley says Martinez was hit five times and pronounced dead at the scene. The four officers were identified as Sergeant Travis Moser, Detective Josh Heller, Detective Ryan Jasper, and Investigator Jordan Korte. Last month Wrigley says the shooting was justified and lawful.

There will be an upcoming FPD Advisory and Oversight Board meeting to discuss the findings. This will be held on Thursday, October, 27th.

