Tips for Halloween safety

For parents, their top priority is their kid’s safety.

Here are a few tips that might go a long way.

Every child may have their mind set on their favorite costume.

“It’s like a glow-in-the-dark skeleton that has one eye, but you can still see, said Dempsey Moe.

His sister McKinnon Moe added, “you know it’s the Elsa one.”

As a parent, there are a few things to remember when picking one out.

“I think the safest ones are lighter-colored costumes. Obviously, the darker ones are going to be hard to see at night,” said Travis Krenz, a sales associate at Spirit Halloween.

Certain accessories can also help make sure your child is seen by others while trick-or-treating.

“I recommend just glow sticks in general,” said Krenz. ”Sometimes when it’s really dark out when you are in the country carry flashlights. I see a lot of people with strobes.”

Keeping your eyes on your child, at all times, is also very important.

“I am a helicopter mom. I just stay next to her the whole entire time,” said Skye Westerholm.

This could be really critical as many kids share common tastes in costumes.

“Obviously, you pay attention to what color costume she has on,” said Westerholm. ”If you go into the congested areas, where there are a ton of kids running around, there is always a possibility somebody could be wearing the same costume. I’m always nervous that I am going to start following the wrong kid around. I always make sure that I am right there next to her.

Parents should also take a little extra time to check their child’s candy to make sure none of it has been tampered with.

When asked how much candy he expects to get this Halloween, Dempsey Moe said, “I expect to get one thousand.”

Knowing the weather is another thing to keep in mind.

Dressing warm will also help keep all the little ghouls and goblins safe on the scariest day of the year.

