Three sworn in as Fargo Police Officers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department has three new officers on the force. They were sworn in at Fargo City Hall on Tuesday, October 25, in front of family, friends and their new colleagues.

Alex Nelson was a training officer, field supervisor and on the SWAT team in Minot, who brings seven years of experience to the Fargo Police Department. He graduated from the University of North Dakota with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. Alex’s wife pinned on his badge at the swearing in ceremony.

Ntumba Lusamba is a native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and a graduate of South High. Her 7-year-old son pinned her badge at Tuesday’s ceremony. Ntumba previously worked as a Taco Bell shift manager and an Amazon driver. She describes Law Enforcement as “bringing peace and unity in the community of Fargo, ND.” She speaks six different languages.

Shoaib Sulainvani is a native of Bridgeport, Connecticut, and a graduate of Minnesota State Community and Technical College. Shoaib previously worked security for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Sulaivani’s family hails from Iraq and his mother was at the ceremony to pin on his badge.

”Although you have very different experiences, very different backgrounds, what really unites all of you is your dedication to service, your dedication to be here to serve the public,” said Assistant City Administrator Michael Redlinger. “This a public that we all serve and so you each have a steadfast resolve to serve the people around you. And for that we’re grateful and we thank you for that.”

Lusamba and Sulainvani graduated from the Fargo Police Academy. City officials offered words of encouragement at the ceremony.

“Public safety professionals often interact with people at one of their most difficult and challenging times, perhaps of their entire lives. And it’s during these difficult times that I encourage all of you to look back and think about what you learned... not only in this process, but why you chose to become a police officer,” Redlinger said.

Fargo Police Department is hiring both entry level and lateral police officers. Learn more about those positions HERE. Applications are also accepted for the Fargo Police Academy on a rolling basis. You can learn more about the 13-week program HERE.

