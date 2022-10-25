Contests
Russian court hears appeal by Brittney Griner against sentence

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court room after her last words, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 4, 2022.(Alexander Zemlianichenko | AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOSCOW (AP) - A Russian court on Tuesday started hearing American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession.

Griner, an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

Griner is taking part in the session via video call from a penal colony where she is being held.

