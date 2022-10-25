Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Reports of iMessage problems abound

People who use iMessage say there's problems.
People who use iMessage say there's problems.(Pexels Apple Inc.)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - If you are having difficulty with iMessage, the Apple messaging service, you are not alone.

Reports are coming in of iMessage difficulties, with people taking to Twitter and Downdetector to comment on their difficulties, making iMessage a trending topic on Twitter.

Apple’s system status page is not yet reporting an issue, though.

The reported problems come just hours after a WhatsApp outage, which began at around 3 a.m. Eastern and cleared up a couple of hours later, the Associated Press reported.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota Magic
Sunday threats at the Dakota Magic Casino & C Store lead to a lockdown
Fargo man facing several charges after overnight phone theft, police say
vnl
Man arrested for allegedly firing shots inside Fargo gas station
Jacoby Blake
Father reminds families to look for warning signs of mental crises after 13-year-old’s suicide
Elias Thompson, Jr.
Mahnomen man charged with attempted murder after stabbing

Latest News

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
Russian court rejects Brittney Griner’s appeal of prison sentence
Officer J. Lott was reunited with a baby girl he delivered and rescued in December 2016.
Officer reunited with baby he delivered, saved at the border
In their burned-out home, the Ronquillo Family found their daughter's urn. But everything she...
Family loses everything in house fire after daughter killed in hit-and-run
The Meadows Golf Course in Moorhead, MN.
Moorhead golf courses not closing for season yet