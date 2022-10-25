Contests
Police: Man steals vehicle, runs over victim’s foot

Michael Carnahan, 36
Michael Carnahan, 36(Cass County, ND Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest for felony robbery after police say he stole a vehicle from a hotel parking lot.

Police say they were called to a hotel on Monday, Oct. 24 around 11:30 p.m. to a hotel in the 200 block of 5th St. N. for a report a stolen vehicle.

The victim says a man got in their vehicle and took off, running over their foot in the process.

Eventually police say they found the car in the 3800 block of Main Ave. in Fargo at the Simonson gas station (pictured below).

Police swarm the Simonson gas station for a report of a stolen vehicle found.
Police swarm the Simonson gas station for a report of a stolen vehicle found.(Jennifer Tollefson)

That’s where police arrested 36-year-old Michael Carnahan of Fargo for felony robbery.

The vehicle was returned to the victim.

