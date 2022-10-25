Parents, educators and officials weigh in on causes and solutions for low student test scores

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Monday the National Assessment of Educational Progress released the nation’s report card, which showed declines in scores for mathematics and reading across the country, as well as in North Dakota and Minnesota, from before the pandemic in 2019.

North Dakota and Minnesota scores both saw declines for fourth and eight grade in the subjects. The average math score from eighth graders in North Dakota was the lowest in over 30 years.

From parents, to educators, to the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction, all agree that despite best efforts, many causes were derived from distance learning.

“There’s just really no replacement for the relationship between the educator and the learner and the instruction that they provide,” said Erica Carney, a literacy coach at Southeast Education Cooperative.

“When you’re in a classroom setting, learning about the war of 1812 through body motion, whatever it is, it makes the content so much easier to consume,” said Nolan Archer, who has three children in school. “But if you’re just staring at that screen, and you’ve got to read three chapters on the war of 1812, it’s hard. I just think that that was a big factor.”

“I think the number one thing is lost instructional time,” added Stanley Schauer Jr., the Assessment Director at NDDPI. “Some students have homes and parents where education can be continued. And we know we have students who have homes where education is not going to be buffered, that education is probably not an option when there’s no school going on.”

All three also agree that the solution is going to be shared among parents, schools and staff to work together to reinforce students learning as they bounce back from the decline.

“Parents see themselves as collaborators,” said Carney. “It’s really building a partnership with educators and the school as a whole.”

“Incorporate math tests into Fortnite maybe?” joked Archer. “I don’t know. I think it’s going to take a more hands-on involved approach than anybody’s ever had to do before. It’s going to involve parents and teachers working together. It’s putting in the work and it’s going to require that.”

“I think there just needs to be a patience,” added Schauer. “Have a good relationship with the school, especially the teacher. Find out if there’s a way you can help at home, or if there’s anything you can be doing at home just to reinforce what’s going on in the classroom.”

Schauer added that another solution they see is schools allocating COVID relief funding properly to support their staff. Fargo and West Fargo schools have recently approved stipend bonuses for their workers. Schauer says it’s up to schools to decide based on their situational needs.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.