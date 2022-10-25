Contests
Moorhead golf courses not closing for season yet

There’s still time to get in a round or two at The Meadows or Village Green.
The Meadows Golf Course in Moorhead, MN.
The Meadows Golf Course in Moorhead, MN.
By Alix Larsen
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Parks and Recreation say they’re not calling it quits for the season yet.



The Meadows will be open through Sunday, October 30th.

Village Green will stay open as long as the weather permits.

To book a tee time, click here.

