Moorhead city leaders approve THC regulations

Council members approved a $750 annual fee for businesses.
(KTTC)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - City leaders in Moorhead approved new regulations for businesses selling THC-infused edibles.

In a 5-2 vote, the council approved a $750 license fee. The original draft recommended a $125 fee. However, several council members wanted to put it at $2,000 annually, to cover expenses the city will run up for issuing permits and background checks.

They looked at what other cities in the state are charging to come to their decision and they also talked about how sales will be enforced, among challenges.

“Out of the few different times that we did compliance checks, every one of our businesses failed at some level,” Moorhead Police Chief Shannon Monroe said.

THC products were legalized earlier this year. Chief Monroe said they will continue to do compliance checks on underage sales and packaging requirements.

