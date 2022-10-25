Man arrested for allegedly firing shots inside Fargo gas station

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man has been arrested after he allegedly fired shots inside a local gas station Monday night.

19-year-old Scarlar Jefferson was taken into custody and faces charges of Aggravated Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Domestic Assault, and Terrorizing.

According to Fargo Police, Jefferson was involved in an altercation with an employee at the Loaf N’ Jug at the corner of 18th Street and 25th Street.

Police say the altercation led to Jefferson firing several rounds into the floor while customers were still inside.

Jefferson fled before officers arrived, but with the assistance of witnesses, he was quickly found at a south Fargo apartment.

FPD adds that no one was injured as a result of the gun being fired.

