Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Man arrested for allegedly firing shots inside Fargo gas station

(KCRG)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man has been arrested after he allegedly fired shots inside a local gas station Monday night.

19-year-old Scarlar Jefferson was taken into custody and faces charges of Aggravated Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Domestic Assault, and Terrorizing.

According to Fargo Police, Jefferson was involved in an altercation with an employee at the Loaf N’ Jug at the corner of 18th Street and 25th Street.

Police say the altercation led to Jefferson firing several rounds into the floor while customers were still inside.

Jefferson fled before officers arrived, but with the assistance of witnesses, he was quickly found at a south Fargo apartment.

FPD adds that no one was injured as a result of the gun being fired.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Code 4 Media revealed
Identity behind anonymous email revealed as reserve deputy with Cass County Sheriff
Otter Tail County emergency crews called for a report of a person shot
Former Sheriff Paul Laney
Former Cass County sheriff condemns campaign tactics of sheriff candidate, supporters
A photo of Steve and Stacy Stearns.
‘Thank you, for giving us the time we got with you’: Celebration of life held for Detroit Lakes couple
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist fights for life after crash near Wahpeton

Latest News

Health officials warn of rising RSV cases in the Valley
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman found dead at GF mobile home park
Apartment fire
Grand Forks garage fire
Gov. Doug Burgum Oct. 22 tweet
Burgum: ND immunization requirements will not include COVID vaccine