FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Five people have been detained after a high-risk search at a Fargo apartment early Tuesday morning.

Around 6 am, the Red River Valley SWAT and Fargo police conducted a high-risk search warrant in the 4800 block of 47th St. S in Fargo.

There is no further information, and the investigation is still ongoing.

