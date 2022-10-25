Health officials warn of rising RSV cases in the Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Health officials in the Valley are warning of an increase in RSV cases in the area.

They say they are seeing RSV cases earlier in the season than usual and that they’re causing more illness and hospitalizations than last year.

RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, is more serve in infants and children up to the age of three. Symptoms are cold-like and include runny nose, decrease in appetite, coughing, sneezing and fever.

These symptoms can be especially severe for those born prematurely. Symptoms can often be treated at home with Tylenol, Motrin and encouraging fluids.

As the virus progresses, symptoms may escalate to coughing, wheezing and difficulty breathing. If your child is wheezing, having trouble catching their breath, or is making audible noises when breathing, they need to be seen.

Dehydration can also be a side effect of respiratory viruses, so watching for at least one wet diaper every eight hours is important.

The best ways to prevent the spread of RSV are by practicing good hand hygiene, washing your hands with soap and water, covering coughs and sneezes and avoid kissing babies.

There is currently no routine immunization to prevent RSV, or a specific medication to treat the virus. Any medications used treat the symptoms that the virus causes. There is an injectable preventative treatment for RSV that currently is approved for use in prematurely born or high-risk infants.

Parents should contact their pediatrician for more information.

