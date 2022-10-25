Grand Forks garage fire

Grand Forks, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At around 3:00pm Monday October, 24th, Grand Forks fire department were called out to a structure fire at 1124 6th Ave N.

When fire crews arrived on scene they found a detached garage with significant damage. They were able to extinguish the fire but the garage suffered extensive damages. A small shed located near the garage was also damaged. As of right now the fire has been determined to be unintentional.

The agencies involved were, the Grand Forks Police Department, Altru Ambulance, and Xcel Energy. The Grand Forks Fire Department responded to this fire with five engines, one truck, and one command vehicle with twenty personnel.

