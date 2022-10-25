Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Grand Forks garage fire

As of right now the fire has been determined to be unintentional.
Apartment fire
Apartment fire(MGN)
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Grand Forks, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At around 3:00pm Monday October, 24th, Grand Forks fire department were called out to a structure fire at 1124 6th Ave N.

When fire crews arrived on scene they found a detached garage with significant damage. They were able to extinguish the fire but the garage suffered extensive damages. A small shed located near the garage was also damaged. As of right now the fire has been determined to be unintentional.

The agencies involved were, the Grand Forks Police Department, Altru Ambulance, and Xcel Energy. The Grand Forks Fire Department responded to this fire with five engines, one truck, and one command vehicle with twenty personnel.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Code 4 Media revealed
Identity behind anonymous email revealed as reserve deputy with Cass County Sheriff
Otter Tail County emergency crews called for a report of a person shot
Former Sheriff Paul Laney
Former Cass County sheriff condemns campaign tactics of sheriff candidate, supporters
A photo of Steve and Stacy Stearns.
‘Thank you, for giving us the time we got with you’: Celebration of life held for Detroit Lakes couple
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist fights for life after crash near Wahpeton

Latest News

Gov. Doug Burgum Oct. 22 tweet
Burgum: ND immunization requirements will not include COVID vaccine
Jacoby Blake
Father reminds families to look for warning signs of mental crises after 13-year-old’s suicide
6:00pm News October 24 - Part 1
6:00pm News October 24 - Part 1
KVLY- Father reminds families to look for warning signs of mental crises
KVLY- Father reminds families to look for warning signs of mental crises