Fundraiser at Family Fare supports local food pantries

Family Fare
Family Fare(KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Donations made at Family Fare checkouts from October 26 to November 6 will go to support local families during the holidays.

SpartanNash is launching its annual in-store fundraiser in support of food banks in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, and Ohio. All 147 Company-owned stores under the banners of Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, Dan’s Supermarkets, Martin’s Super Markets, Supermercado, VG’s Grocery, Forest Hill Foods and Ada Fresh Market are participating in this fundraiser.

The program allows shoppers to make donations at checkout or online through Fast Lane. SpartanNash says it will support local families through food pantry donations to provide meals for those struggling with food insecurity this holiday season.

“With inflation and the already existing financial strain the holidays bring, many more families are needing extra help putting food on the table this year,” said SpartanNash Senior Vice President, Communications and SpartanNash Foundation Executive Director Adrienne Chance.

Store guests are invited to help their neighbors by donating $1, $5, $10 or rounding up to the nearest dollar at the register during checkout. Every dollar donated can provide up to 10 meals, according to Feeding America.

