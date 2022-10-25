Former Fergus Falls doctor charged with sexual conduct in Michigan

FARMINGTON HILL, Mich. (Valley News Live) - A former doctor with the Lake Region Healthcare Clinic in Fergus Falls has now been charged with sexual conduct in a case in Michigan.

Zvi Levran, a Urologist, was employed at LRHC from 2011-2018.

After leaving Fergus Falls, Levran opened his own practice in Farmington Hills, MI.

According to court records, he is charged with four counts of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of 4th-degree sexual conduct.

His bail has been set at $100,000.

