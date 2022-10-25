Chilly Night With A Few Flakes

WEDNESDAY: We look dry for most of the day on Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sun through the day. After the sun sets, though, there will be an patch of showers that will move from the southwest to the northeast through the overnight hours. These showers shouldn’t amount to much in regards to accumulation. Temperatures on Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday. We will start in the 20s and 30s, and will increase to the 50s and 40s in the afternoon.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Some of the overnight showers could linger into the early morning hours of Thursday. Some of the precipitation could fall as frozen, but at this time, we are expecting it to be mostly rain. Thursday will be a tad warmer than Wednesday as we will see lows in the 30s and 40s with highs in the 40s and 50s. The warming trend will continue into Friday as we will see Sunny Skies! We will start the day in the 30s and 40s with some upper 20s possible in the north. We will see highs in the 50s and 60s which is a little above average for late October!

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: The clouds will return in time for the weekend as we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies for both Saturday and Sunday. The warming trend will continue into the weekend. We will see lows on both days in the 30s and 40s. We will warm up into the 50s and 60s. The weather will be pretty good for any Halloweekend activities you might have!

HALLOWEEN (MONDAY): Halloween is looking to have great weather in place for trick-or-treating. Conditions will be dry with partly cloudy skies with fairly warm temperatures. We will begin the day a little chilly with temps in the 30s and 40s, but we will warm up very nicely. We will see high temperatures in the afternoon in the 50s and 60s. By trick-or-treating time, we will have cooled off a little bit, but most can expect temperatures for Halloween evening activities in the 50s.

TUESDAY: The quiet weather is expected to continue on Tuesday. Though it will be cloudy. We will see temperatures in the 30s and 40s to start the day. We will warm up into the 50s for most across the region by the afternoon hours.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to clear skies with dry conditions. Showers possible overnight. Low: 28. High: 48.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of mixed showers lingering into the morning. Mostly cloudy. Low: 36. High: 53.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Breezy conditions. Low: 38. High: 61.

SATURDAY: Overcast and breezy. Low: 41. High: 61.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 38. High: 56.

HALLOWEEN (MONDAY): Partly cloudy skies. Low: 35. High: 60.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Low: 40. High: 54.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.