Children can trick or treat from cars now

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tuesday evening, the Fargo VA is hosting their second annual Trunk or Treat event for veterans, their families, and the community.

Multiple organizations come out to decorate cars for children to trick or treat at the Fargo Veterans Health Care System’s parking lot.

Officials said they had 400 people show out last year and hope more come out this year.

The event starts at 5 pm and goes until 6:30 pm.

