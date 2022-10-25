Agency finds possible cause of seaplane crash that killed 10

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. investigators say a mechanical issue may have caused the seaplane crash that killed 10 people off an island in Washington state last month. A Minnesota couple was onboard when the plane crashed.

A family member confirmed that Luke Ludwig, 42, and his wife, Rebecca Ludwig, 42, were among those presumed dead in the plane crash. The married couple with kids lived in Excelsior, Minnesota; their kids were reported to be safe and with other family.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the Sept. 4 crash off Whidbey Island.

Officials said Monday that it appeared a critical part that moved the plane’s horizontal tail stabilizer came apart. The investigators said that part might have failed because a clamp nut unthreaded and rotated due to a missing or improperly installed lock ring.

The plane was a de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter turboprop operated by Renton-based Friday Harbor Seaplanes.

A witness describes seeing the plane descending rapidly and nose-diving into Puget Sound. The pilot and all nine passengers were killed. Six bodies have been recovered.

