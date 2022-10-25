Contests
10 year-old boy dies after falling from tree

By Bobby Falat
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Walker, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 10 year old boy has died from his injuries after falling from a tree.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a residence on Midway Circle, Turtle Lake Township, in rural Walker, just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 20th.

Life saving efforts were made when deputies arrived, and the boy then had more life saving measures when a medical helicopter arrived in an open area, the boy however, was pronounced dead.

Assisting at the scene were Leech Lake Tribal Police, North Memorial Ambulance and Sanford Air Med.

An investigation is ongoing, with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

