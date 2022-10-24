Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Virginia State Police searching for man who escaped psychiatric hospital

Authorities are searching for a man who escaped a psychiatric hospital in Virginia.
By NBC12 Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Virginia State Police are looking for a man who escaped a psychiatric hospital in Williamsburg, Virginia, early Monday morning.

Police believe 32-year-old Christopher Feagin – who also goes by Michael Lee Malone or Christopher Feagih – escaped Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg around 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 24.

He does not have a last known address but was arrested in August by Virginia Beach Police.

Officials say he also has ties to Lexington, S.C.

Feagin is a white male, described as 5′9,″ weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and many tattoos. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray shirt and a gray sweater.

Anyone with information on Feagin’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Code 4 Media revealed
Identity behind anonymous email revealed as reserve deputy with Cass County Sheriff
Otter Tail County emergency crews called for a report of a person shot
Former Sheriff Paul Laney
Former Cass County sheriff condemns campaign tactics of sheriff candidate, supporters
A photo of Steve and Stacy Stearns.
‘Thank you, for giving us the time we got with you’: Celebration of life held for Detroit Lakes couple
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist fights for life after crash near Wahpeton

Latest News

The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
Mahnomen man charged with murder after stabbing victim dies
Across the country, math scores saw their largest decreases ever. Reading scores dropped to...
Test scores show historic COVID setbacks for kids across US
USPS created a stamp honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (1933-2020), the 107th Supreme Court...
USPS honoring late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with stamp
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67