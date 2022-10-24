Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Try MATBUS week

Special offers run now through Oct. 29.
(Matbus)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People in the Fargo-Moorhead area can participate in “Try MATBUS Week” now through Oct. 29.

There are special offers and incentives throughout the week to encourage residents to try MATBUS, which takes nearly two million rides each year in the metro.

Bus fare is reduced to $1 for adults and $0.50 for youth, elderly and disabled Monday through Friday. All bus fares will be free on Saturday. These rates only apply to fixed bus routes and do not include MAT Paratransit.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Ground Transportation Center, which is located at 502 NP Ave., residents are invited to enjoy a cup of coffee or hot cider from the self-serve station while supplies last.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at the same location, there will be popcorn and bottled water. Staff will be available to answer any questions the public may have.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Code 4 Media revealed
Identity behind anonymous email revealed as reserve deputy with Cass County Sheriff
Otter Tail County emergency crews called for a report of a person shot
Former Sheriff Paul Laney
Former Cass County sheriff condemns campaign tactics of sheriff candidate, supporters
A photo of Steve and Stacy Stearns.
‘Thank you, for giving us the time we got with you’: Celebration of life held for Detroit Lakes couple
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist fights for life after crash near Wahpeton

Latest News

Charities fight ND tribes’ plan for online gambling rights
Noon News Part 2 - October 24
Noon News Part 2 - October 24
Noon News Part 1 - October 24
Noon News Part 1 - October 24
Noon Weather - October 24
Noon Weather - October 24