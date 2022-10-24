FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People in the Fargo-Moorhead area can participate in “Try MATBUS Week” now through Oct. 29.

There are special offers and incentives throughout the week to encourage residents to try MATBUS, which takes nearly two million rides each year in the metro.

Bus fare is reduced to $1 for adults and $0.50 for youth, elderly and disabled Monday through Friday. All bus fares will be free on Saturday. These rates only apply to fixed bus routes and do not include MAT Paratransit.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Ground Transportation Center, which is located at 502 NP Ave., residents are invited to enjoy a cup of coffee or hot cider from the self-serve station while supplies last.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at the same location, there will be popcorn and bottled water. Staff will be available to answer any questions the public may have.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.