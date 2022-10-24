Sunday threats at the Dakota Magic Casino & C Store lead to a lockdown

RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to assist the Sisseton Wahpeton Police Department on Sunday at around noon.

They say this was because of a threat made to the Dakota Magic Casino C Store & possibly the Dakota Magic Casino.

The threat said there was a possible use of a weapon at the locations.

The press release says the Southern Valley Response Team was deployed.

It was assisting to secure facilities and respond if the threat occurred.

At around 2:30, law enforcement decided the assistance was no longer needed and the Richland County deputies and the response team left.

The Sisseton Wahpeton Police are investigating the situation.

Stick with us as we follow this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.