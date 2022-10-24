Contests
Sunday threats at the Dakota Magic Casino & C Store lead to a lockdown

Dakota Magic
Dakota Magic(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to assist the Sisseton Wahpeton Police Department on Sunday at around noon.

They say this was because of a threat made to the Dakota Magic Casino C Store & possibly the Dakota Magic Casino.

The threat said there was a possible use of a weapon at the locations.

The press release says the Southern Valley Response Team was deployed.

It was assisting to secure facilities and respond if the threat occurred.

At around 2:30, law enforcement decided the assistance was no longer needed and the Richland County deputies and the response team left.

The Sisseton Wahpeton Police are investigating the situation.

