Plans moving forward for new Dilworth Fire Station

DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The City of Dilworth is releasing updated plans for the new fire station. The site plan, floor plan and design were presented at the Dilworth City Council meeting on Monday, October 24, along with a budget update, schedule, and process overview for choosing a construction manager.

The Dilworth Fire Department has been operating in the same facility since the 1980s. With the rise of mutual aid and with more people moving into the area, officials say they need a new fire hall.

The estimated total budget for the fire station is projected to be between $7.2 million and $8.2 million. The city says potential funding sources include a USDA grant of $975,000 and $3.7 million in state funds.

Four construction management companies responded to the proposal: Gehrtz and Construction Engineers out of Fargo, Kraus-Anderson out of Bismarck, and Terra Construction in Rogers, Minnesota. Next step is the selection of two potential candidates for interviews.

Bidding on the project will take place between March and May of 2023, with construction anticipated to start in the spring or summer of 2023. The city hopes to have the fire station complete in 2024.

You can view plans for the Dilworth Fire Station HERE.

