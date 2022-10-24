Mahnomen man charged with murder after stabbing victim dies

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Mahnomen man is facing several felony charges, accused of stabbing another man in the back on October 18.

Court records show Elias Edward Thompson, Jr. is charged with first degree assault, second degree murder, second degree assault, theft, and tampering with a witness. Thompson had been on the run after the stabbing and was charged in Mahnomen County court on October 20.

Officers with the White Earth Tribal Police Department responded to the Mahnomen Health Center in the early morning hours of Tuesday, October 18 after a man was brought to the emergency room with a stab wound to his back.

The victim told officers he was at a residence on Giiwedinong North in Mahnomen when Thompson arrived intoxicated and was acting “crazy.” Four others who were at the home brought the victim to the ER. One of the witnesses told officers a similar story of Thompson arriving drunk and running through the house grabbing knives.

According to court documents, the victim and witnesses said Thompson stabbed the man and then got into a vehicle a fled from the scene. Police also questioned Haylee Lynn Boyum, who admitted to officers that Thompson got into her vehicle and she drove him away from the home where the stabbing took place.

Court records say Boyum and Thompson drove around backroads because they were scared. She also told officers she threw a knife across the road from Thompson’s residence. Officers recovered the knife and say it matched the description of the knife used in the assault.

Boyum told officers she let Thompson stay with her at her mother’s residence. She is charged in Mahnomen County court with aiding and abetting first degree assault, aiding and abetting second degree assault, obstructing investigation, and aiding an offender to avoid arrest.

Officers remained at the hospital with the victim until he was air-lifted to Fargo. Court documents say the knife wounds punctured the victim’s lung.

Thompson was later charged with tampering with a witness after court documents say Thompson sent a Snap Chat to the victim while he was in the emergency room, asking him to change the statement he made to police.

