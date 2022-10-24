Juvenile reported missing by Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Grand Forks County are looking for Kailey Meadows of Manvel.

They say she is believed to be in either Grand Forks, East Grand Forks or Fargo.

If you have any information you are encouraged to contact the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office at 701-780-8280 or send them a private message on their Facebook account.

